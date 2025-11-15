This month’s edition of The East Village Magazine offers a reflective commentary for the Thanksgiving season, with columnist Paul Rozycki listing ten reasons for gratitude amidst national political turmoil. These range from the peaceful “No Kings” protest rallies and Democratic electoral victories to local positive developments, such as the end of a political deadlock on the Flint City Council and the construction of new buildings for Flint Community Schools. The issue also highlights local individuals, featuring a profile of Margreat Handley, who was recently crowned Ms. Senior Flint and advocates for senior fitness.

Further enriching this community-focused issue is a review of a book by local author Mario D. Booker, which examines racial bias in digital algorithms, and an original poem by Joshua Leland Sauvie that reflects on Flint’s changing landscape. The magazine rounds out its content with a column on finding joy and purpose through community engagement and a comprehensive list of upcoming local events, from holiday markets to cultural performances, solidifying its role as a dedicated chronicle of life in and around Flint’s East Village.