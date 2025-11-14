By EVM Staff

The Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) will offer free bus rides early next week as part of its roll out of several new primary routes.

As East Village Magazine reported when route changes were initially proposed in early fall, the new routes — which take affect on Monday, November 17, 2025 — are the result of a 2024 primary route study aimed at improving the MTA’s service, operations, and riders’ access to groceries, medical facilities, and educational institutions.

While only five of the MTA’s bus routes are changing on Monday, the MTA confirmed in a Nov. 13 press release that it will be offering free rides on all of its primary bus routes on both Monday, Nov. 17 and Tuesday, Nov. 18 to aid the transition.



“We would like to thank all of our passengers and the public for the great input on these significant route changes,” said Ed Benning, CEO of the Flint MTA, in the release. “Further, we appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. With the rollout of the new routes and providing two free days of rides, staff will be available to assist you.”

For more information, customers can contact the MTA’s Customer Service Department at 810-767-0100 or visit the MTA’s website. An MTA representative confirmed to East Village Magazine that riders do not need any special documentation or pass to ride free on Nov. 17 and 18, “just hop on!”