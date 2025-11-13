By EVM Staff

In a Nov. 13 City of Flint press release, Mayor Sheldon Neeley confirmed the city will move forward with its food voucher program to aid Flint residents and federal employees affected by the recent government shutdown.

“While SNAP benefits have now been restored nationwide, the City will fully honor every food voucher issued,” the release states.

(Graphic courtesy City of Flint)

“Residents relied on this program during a period of real uncertainty,” Neeley said in the release. “Although SNAP benefits have resumed, we will continue honoring the vouchers we issued. Keeping our word to residents remains our top priority.”

Early reporting on the voucher program noted that though recipients were able to pick up vouchers starting on Monday this week, the city had not finalized the locations where the vouchers could be redeemed by the time voucher distribution began. The city’s press release today has now clarified those details, citing that “all distribution logistics have been finalized in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan” at this time.

For those who have picked up vouchers already, the city gave the following redemption information:

Distribution Location Food Bank of Eastern Michigan – Outreach Facility (Former Northgate Building) 2211 Lapeer Road, Flint, MI 48503 Please note: No distributions will take place at Christian Love Faith Center, the Hunger Solution Center on Howard Avenue, or at the Food Bank’s primary warehouse at 2312 Lapeer Rd. Distribution Dates & Times Friday, November 14, 2025 — 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 18, 2025 — 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 21, 2025 — 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Voucher recipients must arrive during designated hours and follow posted traffic and safety instructions at the site. Residents are encouraged to arrive only during designated hours and follow posted traffic and safety instructions at the site. Redemption Requirements To receive a food box from the Food Bank, residents must present: -Their City-issued food voucher, and –Matching identification Residents without a voucher should not arrive at the distribution location, as only previously issued vouchers will be accepted.

For those who are eligible for the city’s voucher program, but who have not yet gone to Flint City Hall to get their vouchers, city spokesperson Kay Smith told East Village Magazine that residents who qualify are still able to pick up vouchers for the remainder of today and tomorrow, Nov. 14.

She said that the city should know more on Monday as to whether it will honor the remainder of its originally publicized secondary week of voucher pick-up timing, which included Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, as well.