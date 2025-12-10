By EVM Staff

Both Sloan Museum of Discovery and Longway Planetarium in Flint will remain closed today, Dec. 10, due to weather conditions.

“To keep our guests and staff safe, Longway Planetarium is closed for a snow day today, December 10, 2025,” reads the planetarium’s press release. “If you have purchased tickets in advance to a show you may exchange your tickets for another date, or request a refund by calling (810) 237-3400.”

The release also notes that all scheduled field trips and STEM activities for today will be rescheduled for another day.

The Sloan Museum of Discovery had a similar message, citing that it was also “closed for a snow day.”

The museum’s statement noted that its general admission tickets, should a guest have already purchased one, “may be used any day” and that, like the planetarium, all field trips and STEM night activities scheduled for today will be rescheduled.

“We appreciate your patience as we strive to keep our community and staff safe during inclement weather,” the release concludes.

Both Flint institutions noted that they would be updating their Facebook pages and website as information was available.