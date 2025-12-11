By EVM Staff

The Disability Network (TDN) is inviting the community out to its annual Community Holiday Party today, December 11, 2025, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Michael’s Conference Center in Flint.

This is a new location for TDN’s annual holiday party, which is an inclusive and accessible event. St. Michael’s Conference Center is located at 609 E. 5th Ave.

“Attendees will enjoy dinner, dancing, a photo booth, and more completely free of charge,” reads The Disability Network’s press release on the event.

The Disability Network is a nonprofit organization that has been serving Genesee County for over 30 years. Its mission is “to revolutionize communities to be inclusive and accepting where people thrive in the quality of life they create.”