By EVM Staff
With the April 21 filing deadline for Flint’s mayor and city council candidates in the rearview, the Flint City Clerk’s Office is now working to certify all candidates’ filings.
In the meantime, the Genesee County Clerk’s Office has updated its “unofficial” candidate list that includes all Flint mayoral and council candidates that could appear on Aug. 4 primary ballots, pending the City Clerk’s review.
Flint City Clerk Davina Donahue confirmed to East Village Magazine that an official candidate list should be finalized and available by Monday, April 27. For now, though, here are the potential candidates for Flint mayor and city council:
Flint Mayor
- Tonya Burns
- Sheldon A. Neeley
- Micaiah J. Owens
- Roshanda Womack
Flint City Council
First Ward
- Debra J. Coleman
- Dione M. Freeman
- Cynthia Haynes
- Arthur Woodson
Second Ward
- Maurice D. Davis
- Laquindra Hodge
- Lashawn Johnson
- Ladel Lewis
- Audrey Young
Third Ward
- Leon El-Alamin
- Kiron Green
- Paradise Williams
Fourth Ward*
- Tracy Frazier
- Ramie Yelle
Fifth Ward
- Joel Arnold
- Wantwaz Davis
- Jeron Dotson
- Dewuan E. Robinson
Sixth Ward*
- Dakota Starr
Seventh Ward*
- Darell Brown
- Candice Mushatt
Eighth Ward
- Monica Doss
- Ezekiel Harris
- Brandan Jamison
- Casey Lester
Ninth Ward*
- Michael J. Harris
- Jonathan Jarrett
Starred (*) lists denote that there will be no primary election for that seat, as two or fewer candidates would be on the August 4, 2026 ballot. For non-starred seats, the Aug. 4 primary will determine the two candidates that will move forward to the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Multiple candidates were also listed as disqualified as of April 21, including First Ward candidate Skeetter D. Holmes, Third Ward candidate Beverly Biggs-Leavy, incumbent Fourth Ward Councilwoman Judy Priestley, and Fourth Ward candidate Kayne Symons. In an earlier interview with EVM, Priestley confirmed she plans to run a write-in campaign.
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include confirmation of the official candidate list release date from Flint City Clerk Davina Donahue.