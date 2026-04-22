By EVM Staff

With the April 21 filing deadline for Flint’s mayor and city council candidates in the rearview, the Flint City Clerk’s Office is now working to certify all candidates’ filings.

In the meantime, the Genesee County Clerk’s Office has updated its “unofficial” candidate list that includes all Flint mayoral and council candidates that could appear on Aug. 4 primary ballots, pending the City Clerk’s review.

Flint City Clerk Davina Donahue confirmed to East Village Magazine that an official candidate list should be finalized and available by Monday, April 27. For now, though, here are the potential candidates for Flint mayor and city council:

Flint Mayor

Tonya Burns

Sheldon A. Neeley

Micaiah J. Owens

Roshanda Womack

Flint City Council

First Ward

Debra J. Coleman

Dione M. Freeman

Cynthia Haynes

Arthur Woodson

Second Ward

Maurice D. Davis

Laquindra Hodge

Lashawn Johnson

Ladel Lewis

Audrey Young

Third Ward

Leon El-Alamin

Kiron Green

Paradise Williams

Fourth Ward*

Tracy Frazier

Ramie Yelle

Fifth Ward

Joel Arnold

Wantwaz Davis

Jeron Dotson

Dewuan E. Robinson

Sixth Ward*

Dakota Starr

Seventh Ward*

Darell Brown

Candice Mushatt

Eighth Ward

Monica Doss

Ezekiel Harris

Brandan Jamison

Casey Lester

Ninth Ward*

Michael J. Harris

Jonathan Jarrett



Starred (*) lists denote that there will be no primary election for that seat, as two or fewer candidates would be on the August 4, 2026 ballot. For non-starred seats, the Aug. 4 primary will determine the two candidates that will move forward to the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Multiple candidates were also listed as disqualified as of April 21, including First Ward candidate Skeetter D. Holmes, Third Ward candidate Beverly Biggs-Leavy, incumbent Fourth Ward Councilwoman Judy Priestley, and Fourth Ward candidate Kayne Symons. In an earlier interview with EVM, Priestley confirmed she plans to run a write-in campaign.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include confirmation of the official candidate list release date from Flint City Clerk Davina Donahue.