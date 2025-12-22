By EVM Staff

Two players from the Flint City Bucks were selected by Major League Soccer (MLS) teams Thursday afternoon during the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

According to a Bucks press release, Nolan Miller (senior, University of Michigan) was picked ninth overall by Orlando City SC, and Schinieder Mimy (graduate, UCLA) was taken 38th by New England Revolution.

(Graphic courtesy Flint City Bucks)

With these two stars, the Bucks have now sent 109 alumni to the MLS since the draft began in 1999, making it “the world’s only club to see a player join the league in all 26 years of the MLS SuperDraft era,” according to the release.

Mimy, a left-sided defender from Haiti, played three seasons for the Bucks (2022-2024) and was preparing for a fourth in 2025 before he was sidelined due to injury.

“He’s a real competitor who always gives his all for the team,” said Bucks head coach Paul Doroh. “He is a very talented and powerful defender who is equally an asset in the team’s attack. He is a Bucks fan favorite and one of the best teammates I’ve had the pleasure to coach.”

Mimy played his graduate season with UCLA this past fall, returning from long-term injury to finish with 14 appearances and 930 minutes. He added a goal and four assists for the Bruins, who won the Big Ten Tournament and returned to the NCAA Tournament.

Before joining UCLA, Mimy played 34 matches over three years at Oral Roberts University, where he was a two-time Horizon all-league selection — including first-team honors in fall 2024. He began his college career at Daytona State College.

Miller, a center back from Troy, Michigan, appeared two summers with the Bucks (2023-2024), starting four matches alongside Hugo Bacharach before a season-ending injury.

“Nolan is a great center back,” said Doroh. “His positioning and game intelligence make him a real asset to the team. His ability to anticipate the attacker’s actions and his fearless nature allow him to break up a lot of otherwise promising attacks from the opposition. He’s calm and composed on the ball. Those attributes, together with his ability to break lines with accurate passes, allow him to help calm the game down when needed and start his team’s attack.”

Miller started 75 matches in four years at the University of Michigan, tallying seven goals and two assists on top of his steady defensive leadership. In 2025, he helped the Wolverines (12-4-4) lead the Big Ten in goals-against average and clean sheets. Miller earned Big Ten second-team honors in 2023 and 2025 and was twice an all-region selection by United Soccer Coaches.