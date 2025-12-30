By EVM Staff

Nominating petitions for Flint mayor and city council member will be available beginning Monday, January 5, 2026 at the City Clerk’s Office.

According to a December 30, 2025 press release from the Flint City Clerk’s office, the deadline for filing nominating petitions for both offices is Tuesday, April 21, 2026 by no later than 4 p.m.

Per the Flint City Charter, qualified candidates for elective office are required to be a registered elector of the City of Flint for one year prior to the filing deadline for the office they seek as well as a resident of the ward they will serve. They must also continue that residency until the end of their term.

According to the City Clerk’s release, prospective candidates filing for the Office of Council Member must submit nominating petitions signed by at least 75 registered voters of the City of Flint who are residents of the ward that the prospective candidate will serve.

Those interested in running for mayor will need many more signatures. The clerk noted that “[n]ominating petitions submitted by candidates for the Office of Mayor must be signed by at least six hundred (600) registered voters of the city of Flint.”

The terms for both offices will be November 2026 to November 2030, according to the release.

Questions concerning nominating petitions can be directed to the Flint City Clerk’s Office at (810) 766- 7413, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flint’s primary election will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2026 and the general election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.