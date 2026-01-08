By EVM Staff

Communities First, Inc. (CFI) is inviting area residents to kick off the new year “with purpose and creativity” at its Community Vision Board Party on Friday, January 9, 2026 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event will take place at the non-profit’s Coolidge Park Apartments gymnasium, located at 3701 Van Buren Ave. in Flint.

The vision board party is free and family-friendly, and according to CFI’s press release, it “is designed to help community members set intentions and visualize their goals for 2026 in a welcoming, supportive environment.”

The release notes that attendees will be offered guided vision board creation with all materials provided, light refreshments, music, and opportunities to connect and share their aspirations with neighbors.

“Events like our Community Vision Board Party are about more than crafts—they’re about empowering people to imagine what’s possible for themselves and their families,” said Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of CFI. “By creating space for creativity, reflection, and connection, we’re helping build a stronger, more hopeful community together.”

Pre-registration is requested at tinyurl.com/CFIVBP25.