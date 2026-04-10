By EVM Staff

The Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) today announced the winners of the 2026 Countywide Spelling Bee.

According to an April 10, 2026 GISD press release, this year’s bee saw “148 students from 14 different districts, public school academies, and private schools across Genesee County put their spelling skills to the test.”

Each student to place in the top three of the Regional Spelling Bees received a medal along with a gift card to Barnes & Noble, the release read, and students who placed in the top three of the Championship Spelling Bees (one for grades 5-8 and another for grades 9-12) received a plaque along with a Barnes & Noble gift card.

“First place winners of the championship divisions (grades 5-8 and grades 9-12) received a trophy to take back to their school, where it will be proudly displayed for the next year,” the release stated.

Here are the local 2026 Spelling Bee Championship winners:

Grades 5-8 Championship Winners:

First Place: Auden Li, Grand Blanc

Second Place: Brayden Andrew Huerta, Mt. Morris

Third Place: Skylar Schudlich, Goodrich

Grades 9-12 Championship Winners:

First Place: Rohan Achuri, Grand Blanc

Second Place: Michael Weiraugh, Grand Blanc

Third Place: Avery Morningstar, Flushing

(Photo courtesy Genesee Intermediate School District.)