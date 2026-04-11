The April issue of The East Village Magazine is coming to newsstands and homes soon! Can’t wait for your issue? Click below for a digital copy now. Happy reading!
About The Author
East Village Magazine
EVM is a community news magazine founded in July 1976 which publishes information about neighborhood preservation and improvement issues for about 15,000 readers in the Flint area. It is published by the Village Information Center, Inc., a 501(c) (3) nonprofit corporation, on the second Saturday of each month.
Related Posts
Paddlers Landing crowd-funding campaign succeeds, exceeds state match for thriving Mott Park Recreation Area
March 21, 2019