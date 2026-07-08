By Flint. Daily. & EVM Staff

The Flint City Clerk’s Office has shared a host of information for voters ahead of the upcoming primary election on August 4, 2026, including absentee voter information and key dates.

Absentee voter ballots and absentee ballot applications have been mailed from the City Clerk’s Office to residents who have made requests or who are on those respective permanent lists, according to the office’s press release of July 2.

“Residents are reminded to carefully follow the written instructions that are included with the ballots and applications concerning their completion and return. Voters are encouraged to call the City Clerk’s Office if they have any questions,” the release read.

Absentee ballots must be received in the City Clerk’s Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 4, in order to be counted (excluding overseas and military ballots).

Voters may return an absentee ballot several ways:

By mail, utilizing the return envelope as provided with the Absentee Voter Ballot;

By using one of the City’s secured ballot drop boxes;

By turning it in at the City’s Early Voting site (City Council Chambers, 1101 S. Saginaw Street, 3rd Floor, Flint) from Saturday, July 25 through Sunday, Aug. 2; or

By turning it in at the City Clerk’s Office on the second floor of Flint City Hall.

The city’s six absentee ballot drop boxes are at the following locations. The drop boxes are accessible 24 hours a day, and up until 8 p.m. on Election Day:

In front of Flint City Hall – 1101 S. Saginaw Street;

In front of the Flint Police Department – 210 E. Fifth Street;

Flint Fire Station No. 3 – 1525 M. L. King Avenue;

Flint Fire Station No. 5 – 3402 Western Road;

Flint Fire Station No. 6 – 716 W. Pierson Road; and

Flint Fire Station No. 8 – 202 E. Atherton Road.

The Clerk’s Office also shared a list of important dates to know leading up to Flint’s primary election, including:

Tuesday, July 21 through Tuesday, Aug. 4 (until 8 p.m.) – A person may register to vote in-person at the Flint City Clerk’s Office with proof of residency.

– A person may register to vote in-person at the Flint City Clerk’s Office with proof of residency. Saturday, July 25 through Sunday, Aug. 2 – Early In-Person Voting available at the City of Flint Municipal Building (1101 S. Saginaw Street), City Council Chambers, 3rd Floor, during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the exceptions of Saturday, July 25, Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 2, with Early Voting taking place during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

– Early In-Person Voting available at the City of Flint Municipal Building (1101 S. Saginaw Street), City Council Chambers, 3rd Floor, during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the exceptions of Saturday, July 25, Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 2, with Early Voting taking place during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, July 31 at 5 p.m. – Deadline for voters to request an absent voter ballot to be mailed via first class mail.

– Deadline for voters to request an absent voter ballot to be mailed via first class mail. Monday, Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. – Deadline for registered voters to apply for an absent voter ballot in person at the City of Flint Clerk’s Office.

– Deadline for registered voters to apply for an absent voter ballot in person at the City of Flint Clerk’s Office. Tuesday, Aug. 4 until 8 p.m. – A person registering to vote in-person at the City of Flint Clerk’s Office may obtain and vote an absent voter ballot with proof of residency or vote in-person at their proper precinct.

Lastly, the City Clerk’s Office shared its current list of qualified candidates for the Aug. 4 primary and Nov. 3 general elections, a copy of which can be found here. The list does not include official write-in candidates, whose names will not appear on the ballots. The names of those individuals appear on the Genesee County Clerk’s candidate lists for each upcoming election. Those lists are available on the County Clerk’s Election page.