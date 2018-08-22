Flint Community School district facing make-or-break challenge under state partnership agreement

By Jan Worth-Nelson

Behind the scenes as Flint students and teachers go back to school this fall, a make-or-break drama is underway that significantly affects the future of the Flint Community Schools, its 12 schools and 4,600 students.

The district, which landed last year in the bottom five percent of districts statewide, has been placed in a category of “chronically failing schools,” and given 36 months by the State of Michigan to pull itself up under state oversight.

If the efforts fail, according to a “partnership agreement” signed in July, the district could face three possible consequences: being absorbed by another district, being reconstituted, or being shut down.

The district’s motto, included with its logo, is ‘Expect More. Achieve More,” in four words, a summary of what the state expects. To do this within the next 36 months, the plan for the district’s rehabilitation has three targets:

increase attendance of students to 90 percent.

reduce out-of-school suspension by 10 percent, by implementing the “Positive Behavior Interventions and Support” (PBIS) system.

Increase course/state exam performance by at least 10 percent by strengthening and implementing K-12 math and literacy curriculum and effective use of instructional practices.

The agreement was forged between FCS and the Michigan Department of Education (MDE), the State School Reform/Redesign Officer (SRO) and the Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD).

In addition, a handful of powerful local stakeholders came to the table to support the district’s efforts and co-sign the agreement.

While it was imposed from the state, the partnership agreement, according to state officials, is designed to maximize and retain local control. It is thus unlike the emergency manager approach applied elsewhere, including the notorious EM years between the state and the City of Flint, an arrangement implicated in the water crisis. According to the agreement, the MDE, the GISD, and the FCS and its board are the “primary decision-making bodies.” But the other community players were invited in and agreed to detailed supporting roles.

The full list of signing partners are the MDE superintendent; the MDE State School Reform Officer; the Flint Community Schools superintendent; the president of the FCS board of education; the superintendent of the Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD); the C.S. Mott Foundation; Michigan State University; the CRIM Fitness Foundation; and the Concerned Pastors for Social Action.

Decades of trouble

For decades the Flint school district has been plagued by funding decreases, enrollment declines, school closures and decimated test scores. Of 15,000 school-age children living in the district, only about 4,600 are enrolled in the FCS.

That is compared to almost 48,000 in the public schools in the system’s heyday in 1968.

The district has gone from 54 school buildings to 12, many of which are in deteriorating physical condition.

Broad-based community partnerships

According to the agreement,

The Mott Foundation will provide a broader community focus, continuing to consider support for the identified needs of FCS and its stakeholders including Michigan State University, the Crim Fitness Foundation, and the Genesee Area Focus Fund (YouthQuest)

Michigan State University will provide professional development and technical support.

The Crim Fitness Foundation will support implementation and coordination of community school strategies.

The Concerned Pastors for Social Action will promote parent engagement and community involvement.

The form and practice of the agreement is authorized under a state law; of the state’s 587 school districts, Flint was among 21 targeted for intervention and accountability measures.

The district was notified in May of the state intervention, and in a series of meetings since, the district, along with its community stakeholder/partners, developed a set of goals and strategies. The FCS was given 90 days to consider and sign off on the plan.

The full text of the agreement is available here.

18- and 36-month benchmarks built in

According to the 19-page document, the purpose of the agreement is “to work collaboratively in setting 18-month benchmarks and 36-month outcome goals with intent to significantly increase student achievement… and to determine the next level of accountability should this agreement not be…met by the district. “

The agreement calls for formation of an Advisory Council made up of all the signing parties and including FCS students. One role of the council is to produce a plan for the district that would stay in place during leadership changes.

The district has had a series of superintendents in the past decade; the last superintendent, Bilal Tawwab, was terminated abruptly last spring. An interim superintendent, Gregory Weatherspoon, was the signatory for the district, but a new superintendent, Derrick Lopez, has just come onboard and will lead the district’s response.

The district’s 12 remaining schools are:

— Accelerated Learning Academy/Northwestern

— Brownell STEM Academy

— Doyle Ryder

— Durant-Tuuri-Mott

— Eisenhower

— Freeman

— Holmes STEM Academy

— Neithercut

— Pierce

— Potter

— Scott

— Southwestern Classical Academy, the only remaining high school

Included in the agreement was the district’s projected 2019 budget of $58 million described in the document as for “planning purposes only.” That includes $17.6 million for salaries; $12.6 million for benefits; $17.6 million for purchased services; $1.6 million for professional learning; $1.3 million for supplies and materials; and $8.8 million for other expenditures.

Mott Foundation perspectives

Asked if she was optimistic or pessimistic about the district’s chances of fulfilling the partnership agreement, Mott Foundation Flint Area Program Director Kimberly Roberson said she is hopeful.

“I do believe, based on our work with them and the types of supports they’ve asked from us, that they are focused on those three things [attendance, suspensions, test scores], and that they chose well based on where they believe they have both the need and where they have the capacity to move the needle,” she said.

“Of course it is not my work—it is their work, so there’s a limit on how much I can address that,” she added.

But the three main goals “are appropriate places for the system to focus and things that matter to the students and to their outcomes,” she said.

In an interview with EVM following the signing of the agreement, Roberson and Jennifer Liversedge, Mott Foundation Flint area assistant to the chairman and program officer, noted the Foundation has contributed $54 million in support of the Flint Community Schools over the past five years.

That included technical support from the Raymond Group for forensic accounting and helping the district restructure a $21 million deficit into a long-term financed debt.

The Foundation also has covered the cost of all textbooks for K-12 students in all core subjects, and is funding the revived community education initiative, run by the Crim Fitness Foundation, in all 12 schools. Repairs and improvements at Southwestern Academy also have been covered by Foundation money.

Roberson reiterated the Foundation’s primary contribution is financial—“that is what we do” she said—but it also aims to put district officials together with “thought leaders” to help local educators proceed with best available strategies.

“We’ve been involved with the district for some time, of course, with our grant support. We were in ongoing conversations with them already, and we were aware when this emerged,” Roberson said. “It wasn’t news to them that they had challenges…there were lots of thing they wanted stronger proficiency on even if the state hadn’t put them into the partnership list.”

In the state’s notice last spring, four of the district’s schools were identified specifically as needing intervention: the Accelerated Learning Academy, Holmes STEM Academy, Northwestern High School (which closed at the end of the 2017-2018 school year) and Potter School. But district officials chose to include all 12 schools in the partnership agreement.

EVM Editor Jan Worth-Nelson can be reached at janworth1118@gmail.com. EVM staff writer Harold C. Ford contributed to this report. He can be reached at hcford1185@gmail.com.

