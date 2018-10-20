News Brief: Whaley Children’s Center wins $25K grant from State Farm

Whaley’s Children Center has been awarded a $25,000 bricks-and-mortar grant for LaFontaine Learning Academy from State Farm Neighborhood Assist.

The grant, determined in part by community voting from among 2,000 applicants, will be used to air condition the gymnasium, improve art and meeting spaces, and create a “sensory space.”

“This grant will make a huge difference to our LaFontaine Learning Academy,” said President and CEO Mindy Prusa, who said the improvements will “make our school an exciting place for our children.”

Whaley Children’s Center, founded in 1926, provides residential and treatment services to abused and neglected children and their families. To learn more about Whaley Children’s Center, visit www.whaleychildren.org.

–EVM Staff

