News Brief: Laura Love returns from hiatus with UUCF performance Nov. 8

Laura Love, African-American activist, author and singer/songwriter, performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Flint, 2474 S. Ballenger Hwy.

Love embraces blues, bluegrass, jazz, folk, gospel and reggae, and sometimes calls her music “Folk-Funk”, “Afro-Celtic,” or Hip-Alachian,” according to her website.

Returning to the stage after a 10-year hiatus, including a year with the Occupy Movement, Love marks the release of her 12th album, She Loved Red, a collection of personal and political survival anthems.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Call 810-232-4023 or email office@uuflint.org.

–EVM Staff

