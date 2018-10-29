This Month in the Village: NOVEMBER 2018

Posted on Oct 29, 2018

Compiled by Meghan Christian

Flint Children’s Museum FREE DAY, Every day in November

All Day Event

Flint Children’s Museum, 1602 W. University

810-767-5437

Admission: Free

 Gain free entrance to both Sproutside and the museum. Sponsored by the Genesee County Department of Health and Human Services.

 

Valley Area Agency on Aging/MMAP Open Enrollment

 Every Day in November

Valley Area Agency on Aging, 225 E. 5th St., Suite 200

800-803-7174

Admission: Free

The Valley Area on Aging is having open enrollment and is available to help seniors navigate the healthcare system. For more information and to find a location near you, call 800-803-7174 or visit valleyareaaging.org

 

Christmas Box Program 

Every Day in November

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., closed from noon – 1 p.m. each day

Old Newsboys of Flint, 6255 Taylor Dr.

810-744-1840

onbflint.org

Admission: Free

 Beginning Oct. 29 and running through Dec. 21, this program is for children from newborns to high school age in need during the holiday season.

Nov. 8:  Laura Love in Concert

7 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Church, 2474 S. Ballenger Hwy.

810-232-4023

Admission: $12 in advance, $15 at the door

 Come enjoy a performance of folk-funk music by Laura Love.

 

Nov. 8-11, 16-18:  “Barefoot in the Park”

Thurs – Sat: 7:30 p.m.

Sun: 2:30 p.m.

Flint Community Players, 2462 S. Ballenger Hwy.

810-441-9302

Admission: $13

 Enjoy the comedy about newlyweds Paul and Corie Bratter as they navigate married life post-honeymoon.

 

Nov. 9-11: Kuungana Conference

Nov. 9 – 11

Fri: 5 – 10 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Sun: 10 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Historic Masonic Temple, 755 S. Saginaw St.

810-394-3880

Admission: $8-15 per workshop

 Learn West African drum and dance during a weekend of workshops taught by master dancers and drummers. The conference concert will be at 8 p.m. on Saturday, tickets are available for purchase.

 

Nov.9, 16, 23, 30: Sacred Circle – Open Spiritual Discussion Group

Every Friday in November

Nov. 9, 16, 23, and 30

6 p.m.

Sacred Elements, 5353 Fenton Rd.

810-422-9125

Admission: Free

 An open spirituality group that meets every Friday that is open to all faiths and belief systems. While admission is free, donations are accepted. If possible, bring a snack or beverage to share.

 

Nov. 16: FSPA Faculty Concert featuring Michele LeNoue

7 p.m.

Flint Institute of Music, 1025 E. Kearsley St.

810-238-1350

Admission: Free

 Enjoy a free evening of music located in the MacArthur Recital Hall.

 

Nov. 22: Thanksgiving Day

Nov. 22

All Day Long

 Enjoy a great holiday with family and friends. East Village Magazine is thankful for all of our supporters.

 

Nov. 28:  The Heart of the Matter

Nov. 28

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Hospitality House at McLaren, G-3170 Beecher Rd.

810-342-4473

Admission: Free, registration required

 Hosted by McLaren Flint, come to a free seminar on the topic of Artificail Fibrilation (A-Fib). Mustafa Hassan, a board certified cardiologist will be giving the talk. Registration is required. To register, call 810-342-4473 or go to afibflint1.eventbrite.com.

This Month in the Village is compiled by East Village Magazine Managing Editor Meghan Christian.  She can be reached at meghan.christian.22@gmail.com.  Items for December need to be received by Nov. 27.

 

 

Author: East Village Magazine

A Non-profit, Community News Magazine Since 1976

