This Month in the Village: NOVEMBER 2018

Compiled by Meghan Christian

Flint Children’s Museum FREE DAY, Every day in November

All Day Event

Flint Children’s Museum, 1602 W. University

810-767-5437

Admission: Free

Gain free entrance to both Sproutside and the museum. Sponsored by the Genesee County Department of Health and Human Services.

Valley Area Agency on Aging/MMAP Open Enrollment Every Day in November Valley Area Agency on Aging, 225 E. 5th St., Suite 200 800-803-7174 Admission: Free The Valley Area on Aging is having open enrollment and is available to help seniors navigate the healthcare system. For more information and to find a location near you, call 800-803-7174 or visit valleyareaaging.org

Christmas Box Program

Every Day in November

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., closed from noon – 1 p.m. each day

Old Newsboys of Flint, 6255 Taylor Dr.

810-744-1840

onbflint.org

Admission: Free

Beginning Oct. 29 and running through Dec. 21, this program is for children from newborns to high school age in need during the holiday season.

Nov. 8: Laura Love in Concert 7 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church, 2474 S. Ballenger Hwy. 810-232-4023 Admission: $12 in advance, $15 at the door Come enjoy a performance of folk-funk music by Laura Love.

Nov. 8-11, 16-18: “Barefoot in the Park”

Thurs – Sat: 7:30 p.m.

Sun: 2:30 p.m.

Flint Community Players, 2462 S. Ballenger Hwy.

810-441-9302

Admission: $13

Enjoy the comedy about newlyweds Paul and Corie Bratter as they navigate married life post-honeymoon.

Nov. 9-11: Kuungana Conference Nov. 9 – 11 Fri: 5 – 10 p.m. Sat: 10 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. Sun: 10 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Historic Masonic Temple, 755 S. Saginaw St. 810-394-3880 Admission: $8-15 per workshop Learn West African drum and dance during a weekend of workshops taught by master dancers and drummers. The conference concert will be at 8 p.m. on Saturday, tickets are available for purchase.

Nov.9, 16, 23, 30: Sacred Circle – Open Spiritual Discussion Group

Every Friday in November

Nov. 9, 16, 23, and 30

6 p.m.

Sacred Elements, 5353 Fenton Rd.

810-422-9125

Admission: Free

An open spirituality group that meets every Friday that is open to all faiths and belief systems. While admission is free, donations are accepted. If possible, bring a snack or beverage to share.

Nov. 16: FSPA Faculty Concert featuring Michele LeNoue 7 p.m. Flint Institute of Music, 1025 E. Kearsley St. 810-238-1350 Admission: Free Enjoy a free evening of music located in the MacArthur Recital Hall.

Nov. 22: Thanksgiving Day

Nov. 22

All Day Long

Enjoy a great holiday with family and friends. East Village Magazine is thankful for all of our supporters.

Nov. 28: The Heart of the Matter Nov. 28 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Hospitality House at McLaren, G-3170 Beecher Rd. 810-342-4473 Admission: Free, registration required Hosted by McLaren Flint, come to a free seminar on the topic of Artificail Fibrilation (A-Fib). Mustafa Hassan, a board certified cardiologist will be giving the talk. Registration is required. To register, call 810-342-4473 or go to afibflint1.eventbrite.com.

This Month in the Village is compiled by East Village Magazine Managing Editor Meghan Christian. She can be reached at meghan.christian.22@gmail.com. Items for December need to be received by Nov. 27.

