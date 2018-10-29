This Month in the Village: NOVEMBER 2018

Compiled by Meghan Christian
Flint Children’s Museum FREE DAY, Every day in November
All Day Event
Flint Children’s Museum, 1602 W. University
810-767-5437
Admission: Free
Gain free entrance to both Sproutside and the museum. Sponsored by the Genesee County Department of Health and Human Services.
Valley Area Agency on Aging/MMAP Open Enrollment
Every Day in November
Valley Area Agency on Aging, 225 E. 5th St., Suite 200
800-803-7174
Admission: Free
The Valley Area on Aging is having open enrollment and is available to help seniors navigate the healthcare system. For more information and to find a location near you, call 800-803-7174 or visit valleyareaaging.org
Christmas Box Program
Every Day in November
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., closed from noon – 1 p.m. each day
Old Newsboys of Flint, 6255 Taylor Dr.
810-744-1840
onbflint.org
Admission: Free
Beginning Oct. 29 and running through Dec. 21, this program is for children from newborns to high school age in need during the holiday season.
Nov. 8: Laura Love in Concert
7 p.m.
Unitarian Universalist Church, 2474 S. Ballenger Hwy.
810-232-4023
Admission: $12 in advance, $15 at the door
Come enjoy a performance of folk-funk music by Laura Love.
Nov. 8-11, 16-18: “Barefoot in the Park”
Thurs – Sat: 7:30 p.m.
Sun: 2:30 p.m.
Flint Community Players, 2462 S. Ballenger Hwy.
810-441-9302
Admission: $13
Enjoy the comedy about newlyweds Paul and Corie Bratter as they navigate married life post-honeymoon.
Nov. 9-11: Kuungana Conference
Nov. 9 – 11
Fri: 5 – 10 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m. – 5:45 p.m.
Sun: 10 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
Historic Masonic Temple, 755 S. Saginaw St.
810-394-3880
Admission: $8-15 per workshop
Learn West African drum and dance during a weekend of workshops taught by master dancers and drummers. The conference concert will be at 8 p.m. on Saturday, tickets are available for purchase.
Nov.9, 16, 23, 30: Sacred Circle – Open Spiritual Discussion Group
Every Friday in November
Nov. 9, 16, 23, and 30
6 p.m.
Sacred Elements, 5353 Fenton Rd.
810-422-9125
Admission: Free
An open spirituality group that meets every Friday that is open to all faiths and belief systems. While admission is free, donations are accepted. If possible, bring a snack or beverage to share.
Nov. 16: FSPA Faculty Concert featuring Michele LeNoue
7 p.m.
Flint Institute of Music, 1025 E. Kearsley St.
810-238-1350
Admission: Free
Enjoy a free evening of music located in the MacArthur Recital Hall.
Nov. 22: Thanksgiving Day
Nov. 22
All Day Long
Enjoy a great holiday with family and friends. East Village Magazine is thankful for all of our supporters.
Nov. 28: The Heart of the Matter
Nov. 28
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Hospitality House at McLaren, G-3170 Beecher Rd.
810-342-4473
Admission: Free, registration required
Hosted by McLaren Flint, come to a free seminar on the topic of Artificail Fibrilation (A-Fib). Mustafa Hassan, a board certified cardiologist will be giving the talk. Registration is required. To register, call 810-342-4473 or go to afibflint1.eventbrite.com.
This Month in the Village is compiled by East Village Magazine Managing Editor Meghan Christian. She can be reached at meghan.christian.22@gmail.com. Items for December need to be received by Nov. 27.