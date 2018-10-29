Vigil set Tuesday at Temple Beth El for Pittsburgh victims

By Jan Worth-Nelson

Steven Low, executive director of the Flint Jewish Federation, has confirmed a prayer vigil for the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre will be held at 7:30 Tuesday at Temple Beth El, 5150 Calkins Rd., Flint Township.

“It is a difficult time,” he said.

The Facebook post for the vigil say it is hoped the Jewish Community of Flint as well as members of the general community “will come together to confront this tragedy and strengthen one another.

“We invite you to join us in solidarity as a Jewish community that refuses to become victims of

apprehension and anxiety. Security precautions have been put into place,” Temple Beth El’s posting said.

” Hazak, hazak, v’nithazeik – You be strong, and I’ll be strong, and together we will strengthen

one another,” it concluded.

EVM Editor Jan Worth-Nelson can be reached at janworth1118@gmail.com.

