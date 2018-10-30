News Brief: GC Health Center sets gala Nov. 16, award to honor hope, help, health, healing

Genesee Community Health Center will host its Inaugural Gala Nov. 16 at Holiday Inn Gateway, with Master of Ceremonies Dawn Jones of ABC-12 and featuring music, dancing, food and a cash bar, a silent auction, and community awards.

Organizers invite nominations from the community for the “4-Pillar Award,” honoring an individual or company in the Genesee County area bringing hope, help, health and healing.

Nominations may be submitted by Nov. 7 at www.genchc.org/gala. For tickets, go to www.genchc.org/gala

GCHC offers health care to anyone in need, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

