News Brief: Not too late to join Messiah community chorus for Nov. 18 performance

Posted on Oct 30, 2018

The Grand Blanc Arts Council invites singers of all skill levels to join its annual performance of Handel’s Messiah, this year directed by Jeffery Walker, co-director of the Flint Symphony Chorus.

The 30-year tradition features selected soloists, a local organist, an instrumental ensemble, audience participation, and a volunteer ad hoc Community Chorus.

There is no audition to join the chorus. Simply attend three remaining rehearsals:; 2-5 p.m. Nov. 11; 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 17; and 3 p.m. Nov. 18.

The performance is 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 9020 S. Saginaw St., Grand Blanc.

The event is free, with donations accepted at the door.

–EVM Staff

Author: East Village Magazine

A Non-profit, Community News Magazine Since 1976

Share This Post On