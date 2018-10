The Salvation Army of Genesee County is hiring 100 bell ringers for the 2018 Red Kettle Campaign. Apply in person 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays at 1475 W. Coldwater Rd. or 211 W. Kearsley St. Applicants must be at least 18 years old with a valid driver’s license or state ID, and Social Security card. The work is Nov. 9 to Dec. 24, excluding Sundays and Thanksgiving Day.

