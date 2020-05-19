Flint City Bike Tours inviting public to venture out today to see the city

With the coronavirus pandemic still keeping most people indoors, Flint City Bike Tours organizer Emily Doerr is inviting the public to get on their bikes, put on their helmets — and masks — and see the city on a free group tour starting at 6:05 p.m. today.

The group will meet in front of Kettering University on Chevrolet Avenue, just south of University Avenue. Doerr emphasized she will be wearing a helmet and mask and the tour will follow social distancing guidelines.

“Flint is going to be so beautiful with all the trees in full bloom!” Doerr said in her announcement of the first tour of the season. The group plans two bike tours a month throughout the summer. No registration is required.

Tonight’s tour will go into the Mott Park neighborhood then south on Chevrolet, west on the Genesee Valley Trail, then some exploration of the Corunna Road commercial corridor and the Glendale Hills neighborhood, Doerr said.

“Flint is such an easy city to explore by bike,” Doerr added. “It is flat, with lots of trails and bike lanes, lots of murals to stop and take photos in front of.”

Other tours are available by advance request, including:

Street Art and Murals (both biking and walking tours available)

“Ride the Red Line” housing history / redlining tour

Flint Highlights: Past, Present, and Future



Dive Bar Crawl (21 and over…. when bars reopen)

Fantastic Bar Patio Tour (21 and over…. when bars reopen) More information about today’s tour or any others is available at Doerr’s cell, 313.515.1179, or here: flintcitybiketours.com emily@flintcitybiketours.com

