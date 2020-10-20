New absentee ballot drop boxes donated by L.A. Lakers forward Flint native Kyle Kuzma

By Tom Travis

Four additional ballot drop boxes for Flint have been donated by Los Angeles Lakers basketball forward and Flint native, Kyle Kuzma, according to a press release from the City Clerk’s office. The newest drop boxes are located at four Flint fire stations:

Fire Station 3, 1525 Martin Luther King Ave. Fire Station 5, 3402 Western Rd. Fire Station 6, 716 W. Pierson Rd. Fire Station 8, 202 E. Atherton Rd.

Kuzma, 25, was raised in Flint and attended Swartz Creek schools and Bentley schools. He played college basketball at The University of Utah and graduated with a degree in sociology.

Drop boxes available throughout Flint for voters

Flint voters who choose not to mail in their completed absentee ballots or submit them directly to the City Clerk’s office during regular business hours may drop their absentee ballots in one of the city’s drop boxes.

The city maintains two drop boxes on city property: one in front of Flint City Hall and one between the Police and Fire Departments on 5th Street. Both are available for secure absentee ballot drop-off with 24-hour access and security, according to a press release from the City Clerk’s office.

The city also has six secure and staffed drop boxes at various locations. The boxes, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (including weekends), are located at:

Northside: Berston Field House, 3300 N. Saginaw Street; Southside: Word of Life Ministries, 460 W. Atherton Road; Eastside: Mince Manor, 3820 Richfield Road, in the lobby; Westside: West Court Street Church of God, 2920 W. Court Street; Brennan Community Center, 1301 Pingree Avenue; and Hasselbring Senior Center, 1002 West Home Avenue.

Weekend hours available for voters to cast a ballot

Flint voters can cast their ballots at the City Clerk’s office every weekend until the Nov. 3 election. The City Clerk’s office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow voting by absentee ballot over the counter. The clerk’s office will be open those same hours on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25, and on Saturday, Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 1.

Election Day, Nov. 3, hours and voting deadlines

The City Clerk’s office will be open until 8 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Registered voters have the right to apply for and receive an absentee ballot in person at the City Clerk’s Office until Nov. 2, at 4p.m., the day before the election.

Friday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. is the deadline for the City Clerk’s Office to receive by mail absentee ballot requests from registered voters in the City of Flint for the Nov. 3 election.

Voters have the right to register for an election and immediately obtain an absentee voter ballot during the 14 days leading up to an election and on Election Day.

Voters who register to vote, or update their address on Election Day, may vote by absentee in the Clerk’s Office, according to a press release from the City Clerk’s office.

Voters requiring additional information about the Nov. 3 election should contact the Flint City Clerk’s Office at (810) 766-7414. The clerk’s office is located on the 2nd floor of Flint City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw Street.

