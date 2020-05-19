Avoid Flint River contact after treated stormwater and sewage discharge release today, water pollution control officials advise

City of Flint Utilities Department officials from the Water Pollution Control Division and the Genesee County Health Department are warning residents to avoid contact with the Flint River following a wet weather discharge of a treated mixture of stormwater and sewage early Tuesday morning.

More information below:

“SUBJECT: RETENTION / TREATMENT BASIN DISCHARGE

“On 05/19/2020 @ 0248 am., the City of Flint Water Pollution Control Facility discharged excess wet weather flows, consisting of a treated mixture of stormwater and sewage, from its Retention/Treatment Basin. This discharge was due to wet weather influent flow that exceeded the treatment plant’s designed capacities. The Retention/Treatment basin discharges into the Flint River. The discharge is disinfected and continuously monitored for the duration of the event to ensure adequate treatment. As a precautionary measure required by law, the State of Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the Genesee County Health Department have been notified, as well as officials of Flint Township and Flushing.

Avoid contact with the Flint River

“The Genesee County Health Department recommends against body contact with the Flint River under high flow conditions, particularly downstream of the release, west of the Mill Road Bridge at Flushing Road. Large amounts of runoff and churning of the river sediments generally result in high bacterial levels in the river throughout high flow areas. Notification of the water sample test results will be made by postings on the State of Michigan website.

“We appreciate your cooperation in this matter. Jeanette Best, WPC Supervisor”