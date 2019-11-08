Kuungana concert features international dancers, drummers 8 p.m. Saturday

A concert performed by a team of international dancers and drummers is set for 8 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 9) at the University of Michigan – Flint Theatre. The performance is part of a two-day “Kuungana Drum and Dance Conference” featuring the Kankouran African Dance Company based in Maryland, a group which aspires to “preserve and promote traditional West African culture through education and entertainment.”

The conference also has offered workshops at the Masonic Temple and highlighted the accomplishments of WOW Outreach’s Youth Ambassadors.

Tickets are available for $15 for children 12 and under and $25 for adults. More information is available at Kuungana’s Facebook page or website.

Sponsors of the event include the Ruth Mott Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Michigan Council for Arts and Culture, Greater Flint Arts Council, and Share Art Genesee.

