News Brief: Water Recovery Resource Day Saturday invites residents to “Own It”

The City of Flint hosts its second Recovery Resource Day, Own It, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, for residents dealing with all aspects of the citywide water poisoning. Experts and coaches will assist with a range of financial, personal and health resources, including Medicaid, housing, legal aid, trauma, credit repair, and home ownership.

Other events and information include entrepreneurship, arts and Hip Hop, basketball tournaments, and a holiday ham/turkey giveaway, while supplies last.

The fair is at Eagle’s Nest Academy, 5101 Cloverlawn Dr. An ASL interpreter will be on hand.

Register for the basketball tournaments here. For more information, call 810-238-2006.

–EVM Staff

