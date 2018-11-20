News Brief: Edward Christy installed as Genesee County Medical Society president

Dr. Edward Christy, a Davison internist specializing in hospice and palliative care, was sworn in as president of the Genesee County Medical Society Nov. 10 at the GCMS and Medical Society Alliance President’s Ball. He replaces Gerald Natzke, DO, who completed his term.

Dr. Asif Ishaque, an internist and geriatrician also based in Davison, moved into the role of president-elect.

Christy and Ishaque are affiliated with Hurley Medical Center.

New Board of Directors members include Dr. Sherry Cavanagh, a vascular surgeon in Grand Blanc, and Dr. Kiran Devisetty, a radiation oncologist in Flint affiliated with McLaren.

–EVM Staff

