“Demolition Means Progress” discussion continues Dec. 8 at Broome Center

Community Read, a project of the Flint Genesee Literacy Network, continues discussion Dec. 8 of Andrew Highsmith’s look at 20thcentury Flint, Demolition Means Progress: Flint, Michigan, and the Fate of the American Metropolis.

Highsmith shows how much of Flint’s racial division and economic devastation is the result of public policies enacted over decades, including education, labor, housing and the rise of the suburbs.

EVM writer Robert Thomas’s review of the book can be found here.

Participants consider two chapters each month until June, gathering 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at various public venues. Dec. 8 will cover Chapters 3-4 at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, 4119 N. Saginaw St.

For more information, call 810-232-2526 or find CommunityReadFlint on Facebook.

–EVM Staff

Share this:

Tweet

Email

