A holiday concert, “A Classy Brassy Christmas & More,” is 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Capitol Theatre, presented by ELGA Credit Union. The event is free, but tickets are required, available at The Whiting Ticket Center, 1241 E. Kearsley St., the Ticket Center kiosk in the Flint Farmers’ Market, or by phone, 810-237-7333.

The Capitol Theatre is located at 140. E. Second St. The concert will also be broadcast on NBC 25 and FOX 66.

–EVM Staff

