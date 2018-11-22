Whaley House resumes December holiday traditions after fire recovery hiatus

Whaley Historic House Museum resumes its holiday traditions after three years’ hiatus due to a fire. The Victorian mansion, showcasing Flint’s gilded age, will be decorated for Christmas and open every weekend in December. Several special events are open to the public.

History Happy Hour, a 2018 monthly lecture series, concludes 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Entry is $5, including first drink.

A Victorian Christmas Tea is 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets are $21.72, available here.

Friday Festive Movie Night, Dec. 21, features the 1935 version of “Scrooge.” Cost is $5 at the door; seating is limited. Doors open at 6:30.

The house will also be open to the public during the Flint Cultural Center Holiday Walk, 5-8 p.m. Dec 4.

For information, call 810.471.4714.

Whaley House, 624 E. Kearsley St., was built in 1845 as an Italianate mansion, then expanded and redesigned in 1859 in Victorian style. It was first occupied by Flint Mayor Austin Witherbee and Molly Thompson Witherbee. Citizens National Bank President Robert Whaley ccupied the house beginning in 1884. Open as a museum since 1974, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.

— EVM Staff

