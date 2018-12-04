News Brief: Soccer team coming to Flint 2019–help pick new name, color and logo

The Michigan Bucks, a minor league soccer team moving to Flint in 2019, announces a contest to choose the team’s name, colors and logo.

The winner will receive four VIP season tickets with VIP parking passes to the inaugural season and a team-autographed jersey, and will be recognized at the press conference where the team’s new look will be unveiled.

The Bucks, a USL League Two team founded in 1995 and formerly of Saginaw, Detroit and Pontiac, will play home matches at Atwood Stadium beginning next season.

Naming contest entries are invited through Dec. 15, with details available here.

–EVM Staff

