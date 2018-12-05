This Month in the Village: December 2018

Compiled by Meghan Christian

“ThisMonth” highlights a selection of events available to our readers. It is not an exhaustive list, rather a sampling of opportunities in the city. To submit events for our January issue, email your event to Managing Editor Meghan Christian at meghan.christian22@gmail.com by Dec. 26.

Christmas Box Program

Dec. 1 – 21

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., closed from noon – 1 p.m. each day

Old Newsboys of Flint, 6255 Taylor Dr.

810-744-1840

onbflint.org

Admission: Free

Running through Dec. 21, this program is for children from newborns to high school age in need during the holiday season.

Happy Hanukkah

Dec. 2 – 10

Happy Hanukkah from the staff of East Village Magazine.

UM-Flint Ice Rink Open Skate

Every Wed., Fri., Sat., and Sun. until March 3

Wed: 6 – 9 p.m.

Fri: 5 – 8 p.m.

Sat and Sun: Noon – 4 p.m.

University Pavilion, 303 S. Saginaw St.

810-762-3441

Admission: Free, $3 skate rental

Enjoy ice skating at the UM-Flint ice rink. Skate rental is available. No hockey pucks or equipment allowed.

Wellness at the Wheel Mon – Sat.

Various times

The Ferris Wheel, 615 S. Saginaw St., 6th floor

Admission: $12

Enjoy a variety of health and well-being classes offered at the Ferris Wheel.

Schedule:

Monday: 5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga

Tuesday: 7 a.m. – Rise and Shine Yoga

4:30 p.m. – Pound Yoga

5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. – Ashtanga Yoga

5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga

Thursday: 2 p.m. – Adaptive Yoga

5:30 p.m. – Yoga Basics

Friday: 5:30 p.m. – Mindful Movement Dance

Saturday: 8:15 a.m. – Hatha Yoga

Christmas at Crossroads – Holiday Magic

Dec. 7 – 9, 14 – 16, 21 – 23, and 26 – 30

4 – 9 p.m.

Crossroads Village, 6140 Bray Rd.

Come see Crossroads Village done up with thousands of lights, see Santa, and more.

Open Mic at Buckham Gallery

Dec. 7

7 p.m.

Buckham Gallery, 134 ½ W. 2nd St.

810-239-6233

Admission: Free

Come embrace an opportunity to perform and to also hear other local artists and performers at Buckham Gallery’s open mic night. Performers can sign in at the door.

December Art Walk

Dec. 14

6 p.m.

Various locations downtown

Admission: Free

Enjoy local art and entertainment during December’s Art Walk.

Jeremy Combs Scholarship Show

Dec. 14

7 – 11 p.m.

Flint Local 432, 124 W. First St.

Admission: Donation at door

Attend the event which supports the scholarship in honor of Jeremy Combs at UM-Flint. Combs was one of the first to perform at the Local’s new stage.

Flint Repertory Theatre presents “The Little Prince”

Dec. 14 – 23; Fri – Sun only

Fri: 7 p.m.

Sat: 2 and 7 p.m.

Sun: 2 p.m.

Bower Theatre, 1220 E. Kearsley St.

Admission: $16 – 20

Enjoy a show based on the book by Antoine de Saint-Exupery. Recommended for all ages, follow the story of an aviator who meets the Little Prince while stranded in the desert.

Holiday Pops Concert

Dec. 15: 7 p.m.

Dec. 16: 3 p.m.

The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.

810-237-7333

Admission: $6 – 35

Enjoy the annual holiday concert featuring the Flint Symphony Orchestra, the Flint Symphony Chorus, and other community singers to help you get in the holiday spirit.

Movies at the Capitol Theatre: “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Dec. 20

7:30 p.m.

The Capitol Theatre, 140 E. 2nd St.

Admission: $5 adult, children free; limit four children per one adult ticket

Enjoy a screening of the Christmas classic starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed at the Capitol Theatre.

Christmas Day

Dec. 25

All Day

Merry Christmas from the staff of East Village Magazine. We hope you enjoy a lovely holiday with your loved ones.

New Years’ Eve Gala at The Whiting

Dec. 31

8 p.m.

The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.

Admission: $175

The gala held annually at The Whiting is one way to ring in the New Year in style.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

