News Brief: Capitol Theatre adding mechanized orchestra pit lift

The Capitol Theatre of Flint will soon add to its 2017 $32 million renovation, according to a recent announcement from The Uptown Reinvestment Corporation.

Three Michigan foundations have contributed to provide funding for a mechanized orchestra pit lift. The Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs and the Consumers Energy Foundation each contributed $50,000 toward the lift, with the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation providing the balance.

The lift will save time and expense in off-loading and routing production equipment, and will heighten the artistic flexibility of the space, according to a press release from the Uptown Reinvestment Corporation, which oversees development of the theatre.

The 1,600 seat Capitol Theatre was completed in 1928 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in Michigan in 1985. It reopened in December, 2017, after 20 years’ dormancy and a year-long renovation.

