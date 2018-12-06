News Brief: Melvin Davis Dec. 8 concert cancelled

Totem Books posted the following CANCELLATION notice tonight:

“Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, the Melvin Davis show this Saturday has been canceled. If you have previously purchased tickets at Totem, please stop by Totem or call the team at 810-407-6402 for a full refund.

We apologize for having to reschedule this anticipated show. Please stay tuned for other events happening at Totem in the coming weeks!

To see a full list of upcoming events at Totem Books, click the link below to head over to our Facebook page’s events calendar. As always, we will be a stop on ARTWALK next Friday, December 14, from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM. This month’s artist is known in the community for his public art projects, including one of the new murals at Totem!

Again, we apologize for the delay in Melvin’s concert. We look forward to seeing you at Totem soon.”

Detroit-based R&B artist Melvin Davis performs 7-9 p.m. Dec. 8 at Totem Books, 620 W. Court St.

Inspired by Little Richard and Sam Cooke, Davis is a bass player, vocalist, keyboard player, songwriter and music producer. He has collaborated with a host of artists, including Smokey Robinson, Chaka Khan, David Ruffin, The Pointer Sisters, Gladys Knight and the Pips, and Queen Latifah. He has been featured on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Tonight Show with both Johnny Carson and Jay Leno. He co-wrote the theme song for Soul Train, and has appeared in several films, including “Coming to America,” with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall.

