News Brief: Plans shaping up for February UM-Flint Career Fair; corporate registrations open

University of Michigan–Flint invites employers, students and alumni to participate in its 2019 Career Fair, noon-3 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Riverfront Center. The event, free to students and UM alumni, will connect corporations with those seeking full-time, part-time and seasonal employment or internships.

Corporations can register here. Cost is $300, with an early registration discount of $250 through Dec. 21; the fee increases to $400 after Feb. 8. Corporate sponsorships, with additional promotional benefits, are also available. Non-profit organizations may be eligible for discounted registration fees. For more info, call 810-762-0884.

Students and alumni are reminded that it is never too early to begin the job search. The Career Fair is an opportunity to make connections, practice networking, and learn to introduce yourself in a brief “elevator speech.” For more info, students can email the UM-Flint Career Center.

UM-Flint has more than 8,500 students enrolled in 190 undergraduate and graduate majors. Its School of Management is named “Best 295 Business Schools” by The Princeton Review; its Mechanical Engineering program is ABET accredited.

