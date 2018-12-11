News Brief: Registration underway for Flint Rep Theatre acting classes

Registration for winter classes is underway at Flint Repertory Theatre, with acting classes for age 4 through adult, including a spring camp for upper elementary and an improv workshop for adults.

Weekly classes begin the week of Jan. 15 and run through March 9. Cost is $70-100, depending on age group, and the capacity for classes is 20 or 25, depending on the class.

Actors Toolbox, a two-day workshop for ages 18 and up, with the winter term theme Improvisation, is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23-24. Cost is $100.

Spring Break Theatre Camp for grades 3-6 includes all-day acting workshops and rehearsals, culminating in the performance of a complete production on FYT’s Bower Theater stage. Camp meets March 25–29, all day each day. Cost is $150. Tuition assistance is available; the deadline to apply is March 12.

For those planning ahead, spring classes run April 9 to June 1. Tuition assistance is available; the deadline to apply is March 19.

For more information, click here or call Jason Briggs, The Rep community administrator, 810-237-1528.

Flint Repertory Theatre, formerly Flint Youth Theatre, is located at 1220 E Kearsley St.

–EVM Staff

