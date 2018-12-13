News Brief: Genesee Health Plan extends hours for Obamacare open enrollment Saturday

Posted on Dec 13, 2018

Healthcare Marketplace (Obamacare) Open Enrollment deadline for 2019 is Saturday. Genesee Health Plan will extend its hours to help residents enroll, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the GHP office, 2171 S. Linden Road.

In addition to the Marketplace, individuals may sign up for coverage under the Genesee Health Plan, Healthy Michigan Plan (Medicaid Expansion), Medicaid, MiChild/Healthy Kids, and Flint Health Coverage for those impacted by the water crisis.

For an appointment or for more information, call GHP at 844-232-7740 or visit www.geneseehealthplan.org.

Since its inception in 2001, GHP has provided more than 90,000 uninsured county residents with doctor visits, cancer screenings, prescription drugs, x-rays and other services.

–EVM Staff

