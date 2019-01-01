This Month in the Village, January: open skate, yoga, films, art, ballet

Compiled by Meghan Christian, Managing Editor

“This Month”highlights a selection of events available to our readers—beginning . It is not an exhaustive list, rather a sampling of opportunities in the city. To submit events for February,email your event to Managing Editor Meghan Christian at meghan.christian22@gmail.com by Jan. 29.

Happy New Year!

Happy New Year from the staff of East Village Magazine.

UM-Flint Ice Rink Open Skate

Every Wed., Fri., Sat., and Sun. until March 3

Wed: 6 – 9 p.m.

Fri: 5 – 8 p.m.

Sat and Sun: Noon – 4 p.m.

University Pavilion, 303 S. Saginaw St.

810-762-3441

Admission: Free, $3 skate rental

Enjoy ice skating at the UM-Flint ice rink. Skate rental is available. No hockey pucks or equipment allowed.

Wellness at the Wheel

Mon – Sat.

Various times

The Ferris Wheel, 615 S. Saginaw St., 6th floor

Admission: $12

Enjoy a variety of health and well-being classes offered at the Ferris Wheel.

Schedule:

Monday: 5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga

Tuesday: 7 a.m. – Rise and Shine Yoga

4:30 p.m. – Pound Yoga

5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. – Ashtanga Yoga

5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga

Thursday: 2 p.m. – Adaptive Yoga

5:30 p.m. – Yoga Basics

Friday: 5:30 p.m. – Mindful Movement Dance

Saturday: 8:15 a.m. – Hatha Yoga

Friends of Modern Art Film Series presents “Juliet, Naked”

Jan. 4 and Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 6, 2 p.m.

Flint Institute of Arts, 1120 E. Kearsley St.

810-234-1695

Admission: $4-6

Part of the Friends of Modern Art Film Series, “Juliet, Naked” is a rom-com that features a different kind of love triangle. Rose Byrne, Chris O’Dowd, and Ethan Hawke star in this film. Run time: two hours.

Trivia Night at Blondie’s

Jan. 6

6-8 p.m.

Blondie’s Food and Spirits, 2520 W. Hill Rd.

810-766-9680

Head to Blondie’s, on the corner of Hill and Torrey roads for live trivia from 6 to 8 p.m. every Sunday.

Friends of Modern Art Film Series presents “Pick of the Litter”

Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 9 and Jan. 10, 4 p.m.

Flint Institute of Arts, 1120 E. Kearsley St.

810-234-1695

Admission: $4-6

Part of the Friends of Modern Art Film Series, “Pick of the Litter” is a documentary that follows a litter of puppies trying to become service dogs for the blind.

Russian National Ballet presents “Sleeping Beauty”

Jan. 10

7:30 p.m.

The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.

810-237-7333

Admission: $25-60

See the Russian National Ballet perform the classic fairy tale. With great sets and costumes, this family-friendly event is one you will not want to miss.

January Art Walk

Jan. 11

6 p.m.

Various Locations Downtown

Admission: Free

Enjoy snacks and beverages as you take in art from local artists.

World Premiere: World Premiere:

“Ring of Silence”

Jan. 16

7-9 p.m.

The Capitol Theater, 140 E. 2nd St.

810-237-7333

Admission: $20

About the dangers of human and sex trafficking in America, see the world premiere of “Ring of Silence”. Filmed in Genesee County, the premiere is a fundraiser for Voices for Children. With every ticket sold, a ticket will be given to a community teen to see the film at no cost.

Classic Albums Live: The Eagles “Hotel California”

Jan. 18

7:30 p.m.

The Capitol Theater, 140 E. 2nd St.

810-237-7333

Admission: $20-45

Enjoy a live performance of the whole “Hotel California” album, featuring all of the hits you love.

Flint Symphony Orchestra January Classical Concert

Jan. 19

7:30 p.m.

The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.

810-237-7333

Admission: $10-60

Enjoy an evening of classical music played by the Flint Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Enrique Diemecke.

UM-Flint Department of Theatre & Dance presents

“My Children! My Africa!”

Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27, 2 p.m., an ASL interpreter will be at this show

University of Michigan-Flint Theater, 1120 E. Kearsley St.

810-237-7333

Admission: $8-15

Set in Apartheid-era South Africa, this play is about students of different backgrounds coming together during an inter-school debate competition. Directed by Janet Haley.

“RENT”

Jan. 25, 8 p.m.

Jan. 26, 2 and 8 p.m.

The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.

810-237-7333

Admission: $33-68

See Jonathan Larson’s classic musical.

Exhibitions & Events Community Gala

Jan. 26

6-9:30 p.m.

Flint Institute of Arts, 1120 E. Kearsley St.

810-234-1695

Admission: $40-75

In conjunction with the openings of “Vanessa German: Miracles and Glory Abound” and “Engaging African Art: Works” from the Dr. Horn Collection, and the celebration of Black History Month, this gala is part of a diversity initiative where the exhibits will open and there will be a topical lecture followed by gallery opening, strolling dinner, and live entertainment. Cocktail attire required and doors open at 5:45 p.m.

Cirque Mechanics 42 feet

Jan. 31

7:30 p.m.

The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.

810-237-7333

Admission: $15-40

Be mesmerized by the art form of the circus ring.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

