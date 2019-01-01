This Month in the Village, January: open skate, yoga, films, art, ballet

Compiled by Meghan Christian, Managing Editor
“This Month”highlights a selection of events available to our readers—beginning . It is not an exhaustive list, rather a sampling of opportunities in the city. To submit events for February,email your event to Managing Editor Meghan Christian at meghan.christian22@gmail.com by Jan. 29.
Happy New Year!
Happy New Year from the staff of East Village Magazine.
UM-Flint Ice Rink Open Skate
Every Wed., Fri., Sat., and Sun. until March 3
Wed: 6 – 9 p.m.
Fri: 5 – 8 p.m.
Sat and Sun: Noon – 4 p.m.
University Pavilion, 303 S. Saginaw St.
810-762-3441
Admission: Free, $3 skate rental
Enjoy ice skating at the UM-Flint ice rink. Skate rental is available. No hockey pucks or equipment allowed.
Wellness at the Wheel
Mon – Sat.
Various times
The Ferris Wheel, 615 S. Saginaw St., 6th floor
Admission: $12
Enjoy a variety of health and well-being classes offered at the Ferris Wheel.
Schedule:
Monday: 5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga
Tuesday: 7 a.m. – Rise and Shine Yoga
4:30 p.m. – Pound Yoga
5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga
Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. – Ashtanga Yoga
5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga
Thursday: 2 p.m. – Adaptive Yoga
5:30 p.m. – Yoga Basics
Friday: 5:30 p.m. – Mindful Movement Dance
Saturday: 8:15 a.m. – Hatha Yoga
Friends of Modern Art Film Series presents “Juliet, Naked”
Jan. 4 and Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 6, 2 p.m.
Flint Institute of Arts, 1120 E. Kearsley St.
810-234-1695
Admission: $4-6
Part of the Friends of Modern Art Film Series, “Juliet, Naked” is a rom-com that features a different kind of love triangle. Rose Byrne, Chris O’Dowd, and Ethan Hawke star in this film. Run time: two hours.
Trivia Night at Blondie’s
Jan. 6
6-8 p.m.
Blondie’s Food and Spirits, 2520 W. Hill Rd.
810-766-9680
Head to Blondie’s, on the corner of Hill and Torrey roads for live trivia from 6 to 8 p.m. every Sunday.
Friends of Modern Art Film Series presents “Pick of the Litter”
Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 9 and Jan. 10, 4 p.m.
Flint Institute of Arts, 1120 E. Kearsley St.
810-234-1695
Admission: $4-6
Part of the Friends of Modern Art Film Series, “Pick of the Litter” is a documentary that follows a litter of puppies trying to become service dogs for the blind.
Russian National Ballet presents “Sleeping Beauty”
Jan. 10
7:30 p.m.
The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.
810-237-7333
Admission: $25-60
See the Russian National Ballet perform the classic fairy tale. With great sets and costumes, this family-friendly event is one you will not want to miss.
January Art Walk
Jan. 11
6 p.m.
Various Locations Downtown
Admission: Free
Enjoy snacks and beverages as you take in art from local artists.
World Premiere:
“Ring of Silence”
Jan. 16
7-9 p.m.
The Capitol Theater, 140 E. 2nd St.
810-237-7333
Admission: $20
About the dangers of human and sex trafficking in America, see the world premiere of “Ring of Silence”. Filmed in Genesee County, the premiere is a fundraiser for Voices for Children. With every ticket sold, a ticket will be given to a community teen to see the film at no cost.
Classic Albums Live: The Eagles “Hotel California”
Jan. 18
7:30 p.m.
The Capitol Theater, 140 E. 2nd St.
810-237-7333
Admission: $20-45
Enjoy a live performance of the whole “Hotel California” album, featuring all of the hits you love.
Flint Symphony Orchestra January Classical Concert
Jan. 19
7:30 p.m.
The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.
810-237-7333
Admission: $10-60
Enjoy an evening of classical music played by the Flint Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Enrique Diemecke.
UM-Flint Department of Theatre & Dance presents
“My Children! My Africa!”
Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 27, 2 p.m., an ASL interpreter will be at this show
University of Michigan-Flint Theater, 1120 E. Kearsley St.
810-237-7333
Admission: $8-15
Set in Apartheid-era South Africa, this play is about students of different backgrounds coming together during an inter-school debate competition. Directed by Janet Haley.
“RENT”
Jan. 25, 8 p.m.
Jan. 26, 2 and 8 p.m.
The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.
810-237-7333
Admission: $33-68
See Jonathan Larson’s classic musical.
Exhibitions & Events Community Gala
Jan. 26
6-9:30 p.m.
Flint Institute of Arts, 1120 E. Kearsley St.
810-234-1695
Admission: $40-75
In conjunction with the openings of “Vanessa German: Miracles and Glory Abound” and “Engaging African Art: Works” from the Dr. Horn Collection, and the celebration of Black History Month, this gala is part of a diversity initiative where the exhibits will open and there will be a topical lecture followed by gallery opening, strolling dinner, and live entertainment. Cocktail attire required and doors open at 5:45 p.m.
Cirque Mechanics 42 feet
Jan. 31
7:30 p.m.
The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.
810-237-7333
Admission: $15-40
Be mesmerized by the art form of the circus ring.