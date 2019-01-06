News Brief: Flint middle schoolers to report on diabetes, addiction findings

Flint middle school students collaborating on health research and community action projects will deliver their findings in two community forums hosted by Health in Our Hands and funded by the National Institutes of Health Science Education Partnership Award.

Flint and Clio public school 6th graders will report on diabetes risk factors and prevention at a Youth Diabetes Health Summit, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15, at Riverfront Banquet Center.

Flint and Carmen-Ainsworth Community Schools 7th and 8th graders will answer the question “How does social media affect my well-being?” in a forum on Addiction Prevention, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, 4119 N Saginaw St.

The events are free and lunch is included. RSVP to rbayer@msu.edu.

Health in Our Hands is a project of MSU-CREATE for STEM Institute, in collaboration with UM School of Public Health and other partners.

