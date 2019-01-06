News Brief: health research project applications sough

Applications are being sought for community health research projects in Flint.

The Building Capacity for Research and Action Award, provided by the Michigan Institute for Clinical & Health Research of the University of Michigan, will provide up to $5,000 for partnership development activities, or up to $10,000 for small-scale research projects.

Each application must have at least two partners: an academic partner who is affiliated with a college, school, or university, and a community partner affiliated with a non-academic community organization or group.

Applications are due Feb. 14, 2019. More info here.

