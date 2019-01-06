News Brief: “Possibility of Her,” notable women panel on tap for African-American Film Festival

Jashell Mitchell

Jashell Mitchell, Manager of Diversity and Inclusion for the National Football League will be among panelists as the African-American Film Festival continues Jan. 10 at the Flint Institute of Arts.

“The Possibility of Her,” a feature-length documentary, highlights 12 women of color in non-traditional pursuits. Other panelists in non-traditional roles are Dr. Beverly Walker Griffea, president of Mott Community College;  Theresa Stephens-Lock, Chief of Public Safety at Mott College; and Carrie Edwards-Clemons, Deputy Fire Chief of Flint.

A reception begins at 5:30 p.m. featuring the Roger Jones Jazz Trio. The film begins at 7 p.m. Seating is limited to 300; donation of $5 per person is suggested. The festival is a joint project of the FIA and Communities First, Inc.

Beverly Walker Griffea

Carrie Edwards-Clemons

Theresa Stephens-Lock

