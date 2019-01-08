News Brief: Public Affairs Forum to probe “Bringing Back Civility” Jan. 15

The Flint Area Public Affairs Forum convenes “Bringing Back Civility: Engaging in an Era of Social Media” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15 in the Flint Public Library, 1026 E. Kearsley St.

Moderated by Jan Worth-Nelson, editor of East Village Magazine, the panel will include author Joy Arbor; MI State Rep. Donna Lasinski; Ryan Irvin of Change Media; Marcus Paroske, associate professor at UM-Flint; and Michael J. Reitz of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments are provided.

–EVM Staff

