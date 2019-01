Newly inaugurated Gov. Gretchen Witmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will greet Flint residents during the “Witmer Winter Warm-up Flint,” 2-4 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Flint Farmers Market, 300 E. First St.

The event, sponsored by Michigan Transition, includes special activities and refreshments for the whole family. Those attending are invited to donate a new or gently used children’s book. There is no cost, but RSVP is requested here.

