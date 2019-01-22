News Brief: Mott Park Rec Area open house Feb. 19 at Kettering

Mott Park Recreation Area open house is 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at Kettering’s Campus Center, 1700 University Drive, at Chevrolet Ave.

For a decade, the Mott Park Recreation Association has worked to repurpose the former municipal golf course, 70 acres on the Flint River, and invites the community to see developments, including a disc golf course; maintenance and security improvements; and a Monarch Butterfly Waystation, certified by two national registries dedicated to Monarch conservation.

Participants can offer ideas, and hear plans under development, including Paddlers Landing, a canoe and kayak launch sponsored by the Flint River Watershed Coalition.

Light refreshments will be served. The event is hosted by Kettering University. For more info, click here.

