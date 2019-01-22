News Briefs: Flint Roller Derby tryouts scheduled Feb. 10

Flint Roller Derby, entering its first full season in the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association, invites women 18 and older to an off-skates tryout 5-6 p.m. Feb. 10 at By Any Means Crossfit, 4501 E Hill Rd., Grand Blanc.
“Do not worry if you do not see yourself as fit enough to be a derby girl,” said Coach Nick Cotton. “Most of our skaters were not athletes, nor could they skate when they began!” He said keys are a positive attitude, ability to work as a team, and mental toughness to work through pain.
To try out, register here, then arrive no later than 4:45 p.m. with tennis shoes, lots of water, and athletic clothes. Selected athletes will attend a 12-week boot camp to get in shape, learn the game and even learn to skate.
For the rest of us, game tickets go on sale in the spring.
–EVM Staff