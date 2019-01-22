News Briefs: Flint Roller Derby tryouts scheduled Feb. 10

Flint Roller Derby, entering its first full season in the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association, invites women 18 and older to an off-skates tryout 5-6 p.m. Feb. 10 at By Any Means Crossfit, 4501 E Hill Rd., Grand Blanc.

“Do not worry if you do not see yourself as fit enough to be a derby girl,” said Coach Nick Cotton. “Most of our skaters were not athletes, nor could they skate when they began!” He said keys are a positive attitude, ability to work as a team, and mental toughness to work through pain.

To try out, register here, then arrive no later than 4:45 p.m. with tennis shoes, lots of water, and athletic clothes. Selected athletes will attend a 12-week boot camp to get in shape, learn the game and even learn to skate.

For the rest of us, game tickets go on sale in the spring.

–EVM Staff

Share this:

Tweet

Email

