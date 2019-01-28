Heating bill assistance available now through Consumers Energy CARE program

Consumers Energy encourages residents having difficulty paying heating bills to ask for assistance, and has contributed $10 million since October to defray those costs in southeast Michigan.

Consumers Energy’s CARE program allows customers to establish a payment plan with monthly credits and gradual forgiveness of past-due balances. Consumers Energy cash contributions to local agencies provide assistance to those having trouble paying bills.

In Genesee County, those Consumers resources are managed by the Genesee County Community Action Resource Department (GCCARD) and the Salvation Army.

A company spokesperson noted natural gas use for Consumers Energy’s residential customers was up more than 20 percent in November 2018, compared to the previous year, due to colder-than-normal temperatures.

For forgiveness of past-due balances or payment plans, call Consumers at 800-477-5050. For assistance with current bills or other needs, call 2-1-1 or go to mi211.org; or call GCCARD at 810-232-2185; or the Salvation Army at 810-232-2196.

