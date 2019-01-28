News Brief: MCC receives $2.1 million gift for student support from Robinson Trust

Mott Community College has received a $2.1 million gift from the Dewaine V. and Jana B. Robinson Trust, which will provide support for students, according to Lennetta Coney, president of the Foundation for Mott Community College.

The gift will establish a perpetual trust in the Robinsons’ names, the second such trust held by Mott. The money will be available in Fall, 2019.

The Robinsons were Flint natives and business owners. Dewaine Robinson was a pharmacist, a graduate of Ferris State; Jana Robinson was an accountant; she attended and later worked at Flint Junior College, renamed Charles Stewart Mott Community College in 1973.

–EVM Staff

Share this:

Tweet

Email

