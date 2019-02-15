News Brief: “Neighbors Changing Flint” workshops begin Feb. 20

Posted on Feb 15, 2019

The Neighborhood Engagement Hub announces February and March workshops in its “Neighbors Changing Flint” series, with topics including neighborhood leaders, blight elimination, vacant lot reuse, health, funding and long-term change.

Workshops are 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Feb. 20, at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, 4119 Saginaw St.

The schedule is as follows:

For more information, click here. To register for any workshop click here, email here, or call 810-620-1299, ext 2.

