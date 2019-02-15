News Brief: “Neighbors Changing Flint” workshops begin Feb. 20

The Neighborhood Engagement Hub announces February and March workshops in its “Neighbors Changing Flint” series, with topics including neighborhood leaders, blight elimination, vacant lot reuse, health, funding and long-term change.
Workshops are 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Feb. 20, at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, 4119 Saginaw St.
The schedule is as follows:
- Feb 20 – Neighborhood Leadership
- Feb 27 – Blight Elimination
- Mar 6 – Vacant Lot Reuse Strategies
- Mar 13 – Funding Opportunities
- Mar 20 – Promoting Health and Active Living through Neighborhood Design
- Mar 27 – Advocating for Long Term Change
For more information, click here. To register for any workshop click here, email here, or call 810-620-1299, ext 2.
