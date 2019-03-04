This Month in the Village: March features Celtic music, Girls Rock, Science on Tap

“This Month” highlights a selection of events available to our readers. It is not an exhaustive list, rather a sampling of opportunities in the city. To submit events for April email your event to Managing Editor Meghan Christian at meghan.christian22@gmail.com by March 26.
Wellness at the Wheel
Mon – Sat.
The Ferris Wheel, 615 S. Saginaw St., 6th floor
Admission: $12
810-213-4710 for more information
Schedule:
Monday: 5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga
Tuesday: 7 a.m. – Rise and Shine Yoga
4:30 p.m. – Pound Yoga
5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga
Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. – Ashtanga Yoga
5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga
Thursday: 2 p.m. – Adaptive Yoga
5:30 p.m. – Yoga Basics
Friday: 5:30 p.m. – Mindful Movement Dance
Saturday: 8:15 a.m. – Hatha Yoga
March Art Walk
March 8 (Second Friday)
Begins at 6 p.m.
Various locations downtown
Admission: Free
Food, drink, and art at various locations downtown.
Natalie MacMaster
March 8
8 p.m.
Capitol Theatre, 140 E. 2nd St.
810-237-7333
Admission: $15-35
An evening of Celtic music from Natalie MacMaster, a star fiddler and step-dancer.
Girls Rock Meetup
March 9
10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Flint Local 432, 124 W. 1st St.
810-232-1399
Admission: donation of up to $20
For girls ages 9 to 15, join alums from the Girls Rock Camp for a monthly meetup. Participants will get to do a variety of activities around music such as song writing, band practice, and more.
“Finding Neverland”
March 9, 2 and 8 p.m.
March 10, 2 p.m.
The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.
810-237-7333
Admission: $33-68
Based on the award-winning film that shares the same name, the play follows Peter Pan author J.M Barrie as he finds inspiration for his tale.
Science on Tap: Mindfulness and Emotion Regulation
March 12
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Table & Tap, 555 S. Saginaw St.
810-250-3631
Join Amanda Taylor, a UM-Flint psychology lecturer, in a discussion on mindfulness and emotion regulation in Table & Tap’s casual setting.
Friday Crafternoon with Flint Handmade
March 15
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Totem Book, 620 W. Court St.
Admission: Free
Join Flint Handmade and Totem for an afternoon of crafting. All non-messy crafts are welcome.
39th Annual Pot o’ Gold 4-Mile Walk/Run
March 17
2 – 5 p.m.
Downtown Flint
Admission: $10-30
Participate in the 39th annual Pot o’ Gold 4-Mile Walk/Run. To register for the event and for more information visit: www.thecompleterunner.com/potofgoldrun/
Flint Symphony Orchestra March Classical Concert
March 23
7:30 p.m.
The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.
810-237-7333
Admission: $10-60
An evening of classical music at The Whiting. Conducted by Enrique Diemecke and featuring Baron Fenwick on the piano.
Science on Tap: Biology and Chemistry Outreach Collaboration with Flint Community Partners
March 26
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Table & Tap, 555 S. Saginaw St.
810-250-3631
Join Jim Cohen, a Kettering assistant professor in biology, and Veronica Moorman, a Kettering assistant professor in chemistry and biochemistry in Table & Tap’s casual setting.
“Significant Other”
March 29 and March 30, 7:30 p.m.
March 31, 2 p.m.
UM-Flint Theatre, 303 E. Kearsley St.
810-237-6522
Admission: $8-15
See the UM-Flint Department of Theatre and Dance put on the rom-com “Significant Other”, a show about love, friendship, and finding oneself.
“Spamalot”
March 29, 8 p.m.
March 30, 2 and 8 p.m.
The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.
810-237-7333
Admission: $33-68
Lovingly ripped off from Monty Python’s “Holy Grail,”“Spamalot” is an award-winning show set during the time of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table.
Family Fun Literacy Event: “Hey Smart Girl”
March 30
2 – 5 p.m.
Greater Flint Arts Council, 816 Saginaw St.
810-238-2787
Admission: Free
Hosted by EMPOWER, a day of activities celebrating the release of the second book in the “Hey Girl” series, “Hey Smart Girl.”
