This Month in the Village: March features Celtic music, Girls Rock, Science on Tap

Wellness at the Wheel

Mon – Sat.

The Ferris Wheel, 615 S. Saginaw St., 6th floor

Admission: $12

810-213-4710 for more information

Schedule:

Monday: 5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga

Tuesday: 7 a.m. – Rise and Shine Yoga

4:30 p.m. – Pound Yoga

5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. – Ashtanga Yoga

5:30 p.m. – Hatha Yoga

Thursday: 2 p.m. – Adaptive Yoga

5:30 p.m. – Yoga Basics

Friday: 5:30 p.m. – Mindful Movement Dance

Saturday: 8:15 a.m. – Hatha Yoga

March Art Walk

March 8 (Second Friday)

Begins at 6 p.m.

Various locations downtown

Admission: Free

Food, drink, and art at various locations downtown.

Natalie MacMaster

March 8

8 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 140 E. 2nd St.

810-237-7333

Admission: $15-35

An evening of Celtic music from Natalie MacMaster, a star fiddler and step-dancer.

Girls Rock Meetup

March 9

10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Flint Local 432, 124 W. 1st St.

810-232-1399

Admission: donation of up to $20

For girls ages 9 to 15, join alums from the Girls Rock Camp for a monthly meetup. Participants will get to do a variety of activities around music such as song writing, band practice, and more.

“Finding Neverland”

March 9, 2 and 8 p.m.

March 10, 2 p.m.

The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.

810-237-7333

Admission: $33-68

Based on the award-winning film that shares the same name, the play follows Peter Pan author J.M Barrie as he finds inspiration for his tale.

Science on Tap: Mindfulness and Emotion Regulation

March 12

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Table & Tap, 555 S. Saginaw St.

810-250-3631

Join Amanda Taylor, a UM-Flint psychology lecturer, in a discussion on mindfulness and emotion regulation in Table & Tap’s casual setting.

Friday Crafternoon with Flint Handmade

March 15

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Totem Book, 620 W. Court St.

Admission: Free

Join Flint Handmade and Totem for an afternoon of crafting. All non-messy crafts are welcome.

39th Annual Pot o’ Gold 4-Mile Walk/Run

March 17

2 – 5 p.m.

Downtown Flint

Admission: $10-30

Participate in the 39th annual Pot o’ Gold 4-Mile Walk/Run. To register for the event and for more information visit: www.thecompleterunner.com/potofgoldrun/

Flint Symphony Orchestra March Classical Concert

March 23

7:30 p.m.

The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.

810-237-7333

Admission: $10-60

An evening of classical music at The Whiting. Conducted by Enrique Diemecke and featuring Baron Fenwick on the piano.

Science on Tap: Biology and Chemistry Outreach Collaboration with Flint Community Partners

March 26

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Table & Tap, 555 S. Saginaw St.

810-250-3631

Join Jim Cohen, a Kettering assistant professor in biology, and Veronica Moorman, a Kettering assistant professor in chemistry and biochemistry in Table & Tap’s casual setting.

“Significant Other”

March 29 and March 30, 7:30 p.m.

March 31, 2 p.m.

UM-Flint Theatre, 303 E. Kearsley St.

810-237-6522

Admission: $8-15

See the UM-Flint Department of Theatre and Dance put on the rom-com “Significant Other”, a show about love, friendship, and finding oneself.

“Spamalot”

March 29, 8 p.m.

March 30, 2 and 8 p.m.

The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.

810-237-7333

Admission: $33-68

Lovingly ripped off from Monty Python’s “Holy Grail,”“Spamalot” is an award-winning show set during the time of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table.

Family Fun Literacy Event: “Hey Smart Girl”

March 30

2 – 5 p.m.

Greater Flint Arts Council, 816 Saginaw St.

810-238-2787

Admission: Free

Hosted by EMPOWER, a day of activities celebrating the release of the second book in the “Hey Girl” series, “Hey Smart Girl.”

