News Brief: Tendaji Talks on white power and privilege kick off March 19

The Tendaji Talks, sponsored by Flint’s Neighborhoods Without Borders, kicks off its spring series 6 p.m. March 19 at the Flint Public Library, 1026 E. Kearsley St.

Named for long-time community leader Tendaji W. Ganges, the series comprises discussions on systemic racism. The focus this season is white power and privilege, and what white people can do to end racism. In four sessions, it features educators and activists Hubert Roberts, Jeff Bean, Tracy Kim, and Bob Brown. Full schedule below or for more information, click here.

–EVM Staff

