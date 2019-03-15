News Brief: GISD preschool enrollment kickoff Sunday

Genesee Intermediate School District invites parents and small children to a Preschool Enrollment Kick-Off event noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the Flint Children’s Museum, 1602 University Ave.

Kids will explore and play in the museum, while parents learn about available services and programs.

GISD offers free and income-based preschool services, funded by state and federal grants. Parents will learn whether their children are eligible and how to apply.

There is no admission cost for the kick-off event. For more information, call (810) 591-4541 or click here.

